Register for Rookery Bay’s Festival of Birds

Rookery Bay Research Reserve officially opened registration for the twenty-first annual Festival of Birds December 9. This year’s festival kicks off on January 16 with a keynote presentation and reception by Dr. Jerry Jackson, Professor Emeritus at Florida Gulf Coast University, world-renowned wildlife biologist, ornithologist, and host of WGCU’s With the Wild Things radio broadcast.

The festival will run January 16-20 and feature more than a dozen eco-tour field trips, such as birding walks, bike rides, a swamp walk, a swamp buggy tour, and boat cruises at sunrise and sunset to watch hundreds of birds fly in and out of roosting islands.

Field trips will take participants to Bunche Beach Preserve, Clam Pass Park, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, Rookery Bay Research Reserve, FL Panther Refuge, Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, CREW Land & Water Trust, Six Mile Cypress Slough Refuge, and Tigertail Beach.

Dr. Jackson’s keynote presentation and reception will take place January 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.

Registration is required for the keynote address, the reception, and field trips at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972. Field trips start at $10. All tickets include admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center during regular hours from January 16-18.