Rekindling Romance

For many couples, romance has been a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though they might be spending more time together as a result of quarantine, it’s hard to maintain the spark of love when beset with worries over infectious disease and faced with uncertainty in many areas of life. There’s no better way to rekindle that spark than by indulging in an intimate beachside dinner as the sun is setting. The LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, located on a stretch of private beach in Naples, is the ideal environment for couples looking for a tropical, safe and socially distanced experience to restore the bond between them.

BALEEN, at the La Playa’s signature restaurant, is renowned for its outstanding cuisine and its status as Naples’ most romantic seaside getaway. Couples can bury their toes in the sand at one of BALEEN’s private ocean-view tables while relishing over fine wine and cuisine, the sound of rolling waves coupled with a table for two illuminated by magnificent tiki torches is an ambiance that will remain cherished for years to come. After dinner, guests are urged to take a stroll on LaPlaya’s luxury private beach to delight in the time spent with those they love the most.

Two indulgent menus are offered: Silver ($700 per couple) and Gold ($900 per couple), exclusive of tax and 20% gratuity. Both are spectacular in their own way, featuring a five-course feast that includes a generous seafood platter, lobster bisque, a salad course, an intermezzo, choice of local catch or filet mignon as an entrée, and the chef’s custom selections for dessert. The wines are the finest available, including well-known labels such as Nicolas Feuillatte, Cakebread, Turley, Ramey, Stag’s Leap and Château Coutet. While it may not be cheap, who can put a price on the restoration of romance?