Relax and Recharge During Tranquility Weekend

Naples Grande Beach Resort will set the scene for Tranquility Weekend, an immersive two-day wellness retreat, June 21-22

Enjoy yoga during Tranquility Weekend at Naples Grande Beach Resort June 21-22. Photo by Raimond Klavins via Unsplash
Naples Grande Beach Resort will set the scene for Tranquility Weekend, a two-day wellness retreat, June 21-22.

Tranquility Weekend, hosted by 11:11 Hospitality, will feature curated workshops, wellness activities, and relaxation services. Guests will enjoy guided yoga, sound bath sessions, breathwork, and energy healing. Reset, reconnect, and recharge all weekend-long.

What to Expect:

  • Immersive workshops: Expert-led sessions on mindfulness, leadership, self-discovery, and personal growth.
  • Wellness experiences: Yoga, meditation, sound baths, breathwork, and holistic healing practices.
  • Networking and connection: Opportunities to meet like-minded individuals and foster meaningful connections.
  • Culinary delights: Chef-crafted meals and wellness refreshments to complement the retreat experience.

For attendees looking to fully immerse themselves, Naples Grande Beach Resort’s Stay & Play offer provides the opportunity to stay at the property and experience the full retreat.

Tickets start at $129 (includes lunch and smoothies) and are available here.

