Relax and Refuel at The Hangout

Peter and Larry Falisi opened The Hangout in December with the ambitious goal of “redefining the way Naples experiences fun.”

The brothers have been working together since opening Two Guys Kitchen & Catering in 2015, and they have a clear view of their mission. “We wanted to create a place where locals and young professionals could come and relax,” explains Peter. “We felt that segment of the market was underserved. Our decor is casual, with bright, vibrant colors, and guests tell us we have more energy than the typical Naples restaurant.”

Peter oversees sales and development, and Larry supervises the kitchen. The core of the menu consists of Italian dishes the family grew up cooking and eating—everything from their mother’s tomato sauce to their uncle’s pizza recipe. Larry has added embellishments such as tacos, quesadillas, and pulled pork sliders, as well as vegan options such as quinoa-stuffed bell peppers. It’s lovingly prepared comfort food, available in a fast-casual format at lunchtime and table service at night.

While they have different professional backgrounds—Larry started cooking in college, while Peter formerly worked for Merrill Lynch—they share the same vision of hospitality. “Larry and I went to high school here, and we’re always available to help out in the community. We opened at a challenging time, but hopefully we can keep growing. I’m excited about the future.”