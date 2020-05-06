Governor DeSantis recently eased some of the restrictions on businesses, and Naples is starting to come back to normal. While dining rooms aren’t at full capacity and reservations may be difficult to get, it’s the beginning of the end of the quarantine. Here are some of the things we missed the most during the lockdown:

The mozzarella bar and butcher macelliao platter at Barbatella (New York strip, roast chicken, pork sausage and veal Milanese)

Edamame guacamole and Korean noodle bowl at True Food Kitchen

The deconstructed Caesar salad and swordfish Milanese (topped with a fried egg) at Sea Salt

Tiger prawns, wood-grilled dorade and Australian Tajima wagyu at Sails

Chef Liliana Neri’s (aka Nonna, or grandmother) lovingly hand-made Italian dishes at Molto Trattoria

Crab cakes and prime rib at Bricktop’s

Mushroom bruschetta with house-made vegan “cheese” at The Local

Fried squash blossoms and roasted duck leg confit at The French

A perfectly grilled, dry-aged USDA Prime steak at Dorona, The Continental or Shula’s Steak House

The “smoking” shellfish tower at Ocean Prime

“Family Bundles” (salad, pasta or meat and sourdough bread for 4-5) at Brio

The enticing and diverse pan-Asian menu at Mantra, in the lobby of the Naples Grande Beach Resort

A pristine sushi assortment or a cooked-to-order hibachi entrée at DaRuMa

The joys of alfresco dining (with our pets) on the terrace at Alexander’s, Campiello, and Ridgway Bar & Grill

Screaming Sicilian pizza at Osteria Tulia

Authentic Spanish paella at Lamoraga

BBQ at Fuse

Tacos al Pastor at Turco Taco

Brunch at EJ’s Bayfront Café, Skillets and Jane’s Garden Café

The after-dinner selection of over 100 Italian grappas at Grappino.

This is just a partial list, and we have a lot of catching up to do. But now is the time to support our local restaurants—many of them donated food during the quarantine to health care workers and first responders, and they need your patronage now.