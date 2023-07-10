Rest and Relax in Honor of National Hammock Day

It’s time to relax. Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will celebrate National Hammock Day on Friday, July 21 (though the officially day of respite is July 22). Immerse yourself in pristine wilderness and take advantage of the hammocks and rocking chairs placed around the visitor center, as well as the benches located along the shady boardwalk. The special admission price of $5 per person (free for Friends of Corkscrew Members, members of the U.S. Military/veterans, and children under 15) will certainly not add any stress to the day.