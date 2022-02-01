Romantic Looks to Fall in Love With

Pink cape (price upon request), Oscar de la Renta; pink platform loafers ($1,425), green and gold stone earrings ($575), Versace
Linen cashmere silk boxy knit pullover ($995), Akris
Silk gown ($11,900), flat sandals (price upon request), Valentino
Sunset multicolored jacquard minidress ($3,100), pink, beige, and metallic Fendi First sandals ($1,390), Fendi
Taffeta asymmetric bow minidress ($3,990), Oscar de la Renta; green and gold stone earrings ($575), Versace
Cotton polyamide pullover ($2,300), cotton polyamide shorts ($2,150), cotton polyamide vest ($4,200), chain belt ($1,800), pendant necklace ($1,050), choker necklace ($775), earrings ($925), Chanel
V-neck sweater vest ($725), tweed miniskirt with gold chain detail ($1,495), green Medusa flap shoulder bag ($1,550), chain-link green crystal necklace ($3,250), green and gold stone earrings ($575), Versace
Color-blocked crepe jersey dress ($1,498), herringbone wrap ballet flats ($298), Tory Burch
Khaki dress ($1,690), Carolina Herrera; pink platform loafers ($1,425), green and gold stone earrings ($575), Versace
Credits:
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, West Palm Beach
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Vanessa Sakong, The Industry, New York
Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami
Fashion assistant: Roxy Rooney, Honey Communications
Fashion intern: Whitney Schott
