Romantic Looks to Fall in Love With

Feel effervescent in vibrant hues and playful silhouettes

By
-

Pink cape (price upon request), Oscar de la Renta; pink platform loafers ($1,425), green and gold stone earrings ($575), Versace Photography by Navid

Linen cashmere silk boxy knit pullover ($995), Akris Photography by Navid

Silk gown ($11,900), flat sandals (price upon request), Valentino Photography by Navid

Sunset multicolored jacquard minidress ($3,100), pink, beige, and metallic Fendi First sandals ($1,390), Fendi Photography by Navid

Taffeta asymmetric bow minidress ($3,990), Oscar de la Renta; green and gold stone earrings ($575), Versace Photography by Navid

Cotton polyamide shorts ($2,150), cotton polyamide vest ($4,200), chain belt ($1,800), pendant necklace ($1,050), choker necklace ($775), earrings ($925), Chanel

V-neck sweater vest ($725), tweed miniskirt with gold chain detail ($1,495), green Medusa flap shoulder bag ($1,550), chain-link green crystal necklace Photography by Navid

Color-blocked crepe jersey dress ($1,498), herringbone wrap ballet flats ($298), Tory Burch Photography by Navid

Khaki dress ($1,690), Carolina Herrera; pink platform loafers ($1,425), green and gold stone earrings ($575), Versace Photography by Navid

Credits:

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, West Palm Beach

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Vanessa Sakong, The Industry, New York

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami

Fashion assistant: Roxy Rooney, Honey Communications

Fashion intern: Whitney Schott

