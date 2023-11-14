Rookery Bay Classic Car Show Returns This Weekend

Marco Island’s oldest automotive repair shop coordinates the fifth annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show in support of Friends of Rookery Bay on the campus of the Florida SouthWestern State College at Lely Resort, Naples, on November 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year, more than 100 antique, muscle, and classic cars will be on display with vendors, entertainment, and family-friendly activities for all ages included. Cash-only admission; $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4 to 12; children 3 and under free.