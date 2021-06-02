Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Reopens

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center reopened to the public on Monday, May 17, after a year-long closure. To welcome visitors back, the center will host an art exhibition, ecotours, and a summer-long education programs.

The center is currently staging “Rediscover Rookery Bay,” an exhibition of images captured by local photographers Dennis Goodman, Jean Hall, and Martin Strasmore, as well as paintings by artists Paul Arsenault, Muffy Clark Gill, and Dora Knuteson, all on view through August 6. Most of the works are for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Friends of Rookery Bay.

In addition to the engaging exhibition, the Friends of Rookery Bay will continue to offer biologist-led boat and kayak ecotours, as well as kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Tours head over to Keewaydin Island, meandering through mangrove tunnels and along mudflats featuring shorebirds. An accessible pontoon boat is also available for tours. Learn more and reserve here.

For young environmentalists, tag along for a day of exploration through the center’s Summer Institute for Marine Science Camp, available to students in middle and high school. Participants will go on hiking and boating trips on themed expeditions to study plants, ecosystems, and the fauna found in local waterways (June 29 and 30, also July 1, 5, 13, and 14). Reserve an individual session or multiple here.

Visitors can stop by the center Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the center will be closed on July 5 in observance of Independence Day). Admission costs $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 and benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay. Guests may apply their admission fee toward a Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members receive free admission. Learn more here or call (239) 530-5972.