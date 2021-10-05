Rotary Club of Cape Coral Seeks Exhibitors

The Rotary Club of Cape Coral‘s 37th Annual Cape Coral Arts Festival & Marketplace is currently accepting exhibitor applications from artists, crafters, food and beverage vendors, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations for the 2022 event. Applications must be submitted no later than Sunday, October 10, by 11:59 p.m. The festival and marketplace will be held on January 8 and 9.

As one of Lee County’s most anticipated annual events, the Cape Coral Arts Festival & Marketplace typically draws more than 120,000 guests from across the state. Due to the success of the 2021 virtual platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers are including a virtual festival and marketplace component for this year’s event as well. All exhibitors accepted to the in-person event will receive a free online booth in the virtual festival from January 3 to 28, offering patrons the opportunity to preview and purchase items throughout the month. Proceeds from the festival support the Rotary Club of Cape Coral in fulfilling its mission of “Service above Self.”

Those who are interested in exhibiting at the event can click here for more information.