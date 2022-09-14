Rush Bowls Opens Naples Shop

Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, recently debuted its first location on Florida’s Gulf Coast (and its second in Florida). The new restaurant is helmed by local husband-and-wife duo Ruben and Pierrette Marcellus and is located in Naples at 12450 Tamiami Trail E.

Rush Bowls’ goal for the neighborhood is to bring more healthy eating options to the area. The new restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating as well as delivery and carryout options, including online ordering via the Rush Bowls mobile app.

The eatery offers a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies, with gluten-free, nut-free, and vegan options available. The brand’s bowl creations boast blends of fruits and vegetables topped with organic granola, honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppings. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins, and other nutritious ingredients for a refreshing, nourishing nosh.

For more information, click here or call (239) 331-3357