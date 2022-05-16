Sails Restaurant Honored as a Top Brunch

Sails Restaurant has been named a Top 100 Best Brunch Spot by online reservation platform OpenTable. It is the only restaurant in Naples and one of only six restaurants in the state of Florida to be honored in Open Table’s national ranking.

“We are very excited to be recognized among the nation’s top restaurants by the largest restaurant platform in the world,” said Veljko Pavicevic, owner of Sails Restaurant. “Each of the establishments honored on this list shares an obsession with the guest. That’s why this accolade is so important because it is about the diners who experience what we do.”

Opened in 2018, Sails has consistently delighted guests with its elegant, luxurious atmosphere and its array of pristine seafood flown in daily from around the world. Under the direction of Executive Chef Darren Veilleux, the kitchen uses a cherrywood-burning grill to cook that seafood to perfection.

Sails’ Champagne Brunch is offered every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The unlimited course menu is $95 per person, plus tax and a 20 percent gratuity, and includes unlimited Champagne Louis Roederer, mimosas, rosé, chardonnay, Bloody Mary, Bloody Maria, fresh juice, house-made kombucha, and house-baked croissants, pastries, and donuts.

The menu includes Little Joe grass-fed beef tartare, heirloom tomato salad, tuna tartare, oysters, omelets and eggs any style, slow-cooked pork belly, wood-grilled fish and Australian tiger prawns, a variety of house-made desserts, and Sails’ famous French toast with Grand Marnier custard. Reservations are essential and may be made on the website through OpenTable.