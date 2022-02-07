Sample Darioush Wines at Jimmy P’s Bistro

First-time visitors to Napa are frequently surprised to see the ornate, Persian-inspired façade of Darioush winery as they drive along Silverado Trail. Founded in 1997 by Iranian exile Darioush Khaledi and his wife Shahpar, the winery has gained a reputation for gracious, upscale hospitality along with some of the best wines in the Napa Valley. Khaledi’s father was a home winemaker, and Darioush grew up with a passion for wine. After emigrating to the U.S. in 1976, he built a chain of successful grocery stores in California before indulging his dream at the urging of the late Robert Mondavi.
Jimmy P’s Bistro, located off US 41 in Bonita Springs, will be offering a five-course wine pairing dinner featuring wines from the Darioush Winery in Napa Valley. The following menu has been put together by in-house Sommelier/General Manager Michel Carbonneau and the culinary team:
Amuse Bouche
Truffle agnolotti with mascarpone and speck
Fried olive oil with preserved lemon
Salmon tartare with sweet pepper sofrito
Paired with: Champagne 1818 Inspiration NV (Billecart-Salmon)
Second Course
Scallop and caviar
Fennel-vermouth cream
Paired with: Darioush Signature Chardonnay, 2019
Third Course
Veal crépinette
Farro, veal jus & cèpes pearls
Paired with: Darioush “Duel” Cab/Shiraz, 2018
Fourth Course
Alsace Dijon crusted Colorado lamb chop
Mushroom risotto, truffle, English pea purée, and lamb Espagnole
Paired with: Darioush Signature Shiraz, 2017
Fifth Course
#7 Spinalis steak
Potato galette, roasted avion radish, rapini flower, demi-glace and sauce soubise
Paired with: Darioush Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Sixth Course
Chilled chocolate fondant
Paired with: Darioush Sage Vineyard, 2014
Cost: $225 per person, plus tax and gratuity
48-hour cancellation policy applies
Jimmy P’s Bistro
25301 S Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
(239) 390-0301
