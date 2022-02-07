Sample Darioush Wines at Jimmy P’s Bistro

First-time visitors to Napa are frequently surprised to see the ornate, Persian-inspired façade of Darioush winery as they drive along Silverado Trail. Founded in 1997 by Iranian exile Darioush Khaledi and his wife Shahpar, the winery has gained a reputation for gracious, upscale hospitality along with some of the best wines in the Napa Valley. Khaledi’s father was a home winemaker, and Darioush grew up with a passion for wine. After emigrating to the U.S. in 1976, he built a chain of successful grocery stores in California before indulging his dream at the urging of the late Robert Mondavi.

Jimmy P’s Bistro, located off US 41 in Bonita Springs, will be offering a five-course wine pairing dinner featuring wines from the Darioush Winery in Napa Valley. The following menu has been put together by in-house Sommelier/General Manager Michel Carbonneau and the culinary team:

Amuse Bouche

Truffle agnolotti with mascarpone and speck

Fried olive oil with preserved lemon

Salmon tartare with sweet pepper sofrito

Paired with: Champagne 1818 Inspiration NV (Billecart-Salmon)

Second Course

Scallop and caviar

Fennel-vermouth cream

Paired with: Darioush Signature Chardonnay, 2019

Third Course

Veal crépinette

Farro, veal jus & cèpes pearls

Paired with: Darioush “Duel” Cab/Shiraz, 2018

Fourth Course

Alsace Dijon crusted Colorado lamb chop

Mushroom risotto, truffle, English pea purée, and lamb Espagnole

Paired with: Darioush Signature Shiraz, 2017

Fifth Course

#7 Spinalis steak

Potato galette, roasted avion radish, rapini flower, demi-glace and sauce soubise

Paired with: Darioush Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

Sixth Course

Chilled chocolate fondant

Paired with: Darioush Sage Vineyard, 2014

Cost: $225 per person, plus tax and gratuity

48-hour cancellation policy applies

Jimmy P’s Bistro

25301 S Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

(239) 390-0301