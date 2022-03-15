Sarah Treem Play Arrives at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will stage When We Were Young and Unafraid March 30-April 24 at Tobye Studio Theater. Sponsored by Terry Libby and Larry Siegel, the story is set in the 1970s and examines the harsh realities of life before Roe v. Wade, before the Violence Against Women Act, and before women had places to turn in times of distress. Smart and exciting, it will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Sarah Treem, writer of the Netflix series House of Cards, created this powerful play about an unassuming cozy bed and breakfast that moonlights as a battered women’s shelter. Agnes (Paulette Oliva) lives on a remote island off the coast of Washington with her 16-year-old daughter, Penny (Giszelle Kirton), where she upholds an ironclad set of rules and boundaries to protect her B&B guests and the women she shelters.

To Agnes’ dismay, her latest runaway, Mary Anne (Amy Hughes), is beginning to influence Penny. Hannah (Shelley Gothard), a radical searching for a man-free commune, somehow winds up in Agnes’ house, as does Paul (Bernardo Santana), who’s a placid songwriter and a paying guest at the bed and breakfast.

Associate Artistic Director, Jessica Walck, says, “The Tobye Studio Theater is the perfect place for thought-provoking pieces like When We Were Young and Unafraid. We chose this show because it has something to say about the strength of women, where they have been, and where they are headed. The history of women is mired in challenges that have been overcome by bravery, persistence, hope, and sisterhood. This play explores what it was like to be a woman in 1972 and asks us to consider how much has changed in 50 years.”

Directed by Emma Canalese, with stage management by Alivia Cross, costume design by Dot Auchmoody, lighting design by Davis Parker, scenic design by Starlet Jacobs, sound design by Sean McGinley, and deck management by Manda Smith.