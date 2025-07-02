Savor a Bastille Day Wine Dinner at The French

The French Brasserie Rustique in Naples invites guests to celebrate Bastille Day with an elegant four-course wine dinner on July 14

By
-
Chefs Vincenzo Betulia and Benoit Valota at The French. Photo by Even Morejon
Chef-owner Vincenzo Betulia of Campagna Hospitality with The French’s executive chef Benoit Valota, at The French. Photo by Eben Morejon

The French Brasserie Rustique in Naples invites guests to celebrate La Fête Nationale—Bastille Day—with a four-course wine dinner on July 14 at 6 p.m.

The evening will feature the talents of chef-owner Vincenzo Betulia, executive chef Benoit Valota, beverage director Marcello Palazzi, and guest sommelier Kiril Tsarev. Tsarev is a Level 3 Advanced Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers and a recognized luxury wine specialist.

The French’s dining room will set the scene for an experience that pays tribute to the elegance, spirit, and gastronomic heritage of France.

Marcello Palazzi, director of operations of Campagna Hospitality Group, pours wine at a wine dinner at The French. Photo courtesy of The French
Marcello Palazzi, director of operations of Campagna Hospitality Group, pours wine at a wine dinner at The French. Photo courtesy of The French

The evening’s menu draws inspiration from classic French technique and regional specialties, thoughtfully paired with wines from three of France’s most iconic regions—Loire Valley, Burgundy, and Bordeaux.

Master Sommelier Kiril Tsarev at a Bordeaux chateau
Kiril Tsarev, master sommelier, at Chateau D’Issan in Bordeaux. Courtesy of The French.

Through each course, Tsarev will share insights into the character and provenance of each wine pour, deepening the appreciation of France’s legendary winemaking traditions.

The dinner is $165 per person (plus tax and gratuity). To reserve your seat, contact Marcello Palazzi at (239) 316-4019 or marcello@rusticfood.us.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR