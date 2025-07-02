Savor a Bastille Day Wine Dinner at The French

The French Brasserie Rustique in Naples invites guests to celebrate La Fête Nationale—Bastille Day—with a four-course wine dinner on July 14 at 6 p.m.

The evening will feature the talents of chef-owner Vincenzo Betulia, executive chef Benoit Valota, beverage director Marcello Palazzi, and guest sommelier Kiril Tsarev. Tsarev is a Level 3 Advanced Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers and a recognized luxury wine specialist.

The French’s dining room will set the scene for an experience that pays tribute to the elegance, spirit, and gastronomic heritage of France.

The evening’s menu draws inspiration from classic French technique and regional specialties, thoughtfully paired with wines from three of France’s most iconic regions—Loire Valley, Burgundy, and Bordeaux.

Through each course, Tsarev will share insights into the character and provenance of each wine pour, deepening the appreciation of France’s legendary winemaking traditions.

The dinner is $165 per person (plus tax and gratuity). To reserve your seat, contact Marcello Palazzi at (239) 316-4019 or marcello@rusticfood.us.