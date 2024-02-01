Savor La Vie en Rose at The French

Vincenzo Betulia, chef-owner of The French on Fifth Avenue South, will invite diners to enjoy a leisurely European-style, three-course lunch with the debut of “La Vie en Rose” menu.

The menu boasts 15 “Vincenzo’s Choice” appetizer, entrée, and dessert choices and is $40 per person. Guests can also opt for a glass of rosé.

The six appetizers include eggs mimosa with American caviar, pan con tomate, caramelized brussels sprouts, steamed mussels, salade monsieur seguin, and beef tartare.

The seven entrées include Faroe Island salmon, wood-grilled chicken paillard, risotto fruits de mer with tuna and shrimp, buckwheat crepe with Paris ham and gruyère, farm egg omelet, avocado toast with smoked salmon, scrambled farm egg croissant, and a Waldorf croissant.

Desserts are profiteroles and mixed winter fruits. The optional three rosés by the glass are Chateau La Coste ($13), The French Brasserie rosé ($14), and Chateau de Berne ($16).

For reservations, visit thefrenchaples.com or call (239) 315-4019.