Savor September Specials at Baleen Naples

Head over to LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort’s Baleen Naples to take advantage of exclusive Sizzle Dining Naples deals and specials, available now through September 25.

For $29 per person, guests can enjoy a two-course lunch featuring an appetizer and entreé. For the first course, select between a local tomato carpaccio and buffalo mozzarella, served with balsamic crema, oregano, toasted macadamia nut dust, and olive tapenade, or the fritto misto, featuring fried calamari, shrimp, and vegetables, with green apple, marinara, and lemon aioli. Entreés include a bucatini cacio e pepe, garnished with summer truffle, sweet butter, pecorino, and a poached egg, and a grilled free range chicken piccata, served with organic greens, capers, lemon cream, and fresh herbs.

Stop by for dinner and savor a three-course dinner for $49 per person. Start with a watermelon and feta salad, topped with pistachio dust and balsamic crema, or a salmon crudo, accompanied by shaved fennel, dill, crème fraiche, grapefruit, baby arugula, lemon crema, and avocado mousse. Mains include a pistachio-crusted Atlantic salmon, served with roasted seasonal vegetables and red pepper agrodolce, and a Tuscan-style steak, with cannellini beans, curly endive, pomegranate, and pecorino chips.

Dinner ends on a sweet note with a choice between a Kahlúa cake or Key lime pie.

