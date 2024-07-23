Savor Summer Specials at Hogfish Harry’s

Taco Tuesday

Head to Hogfish Harry’s every Tuesday for a Taco Tuesday Fiesta, featuring spiced hogfish tacos and $10 margaritas or sangria all day. The spiced hogfish tacos are made with mango pico, roasted poblano crema, pickled red onion, Cotija cheese, radish, and cilantro, and served with citrus yucca.

Sunday Funday

Drop by with friends and family on Sundays and enjoy 30 percent-off bottles of wine priced between $50 and $150 all day and night.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Kick off the week with a complimentary serving of signature coconut shrimp with pineapple slaw and mango horseradish chutney or guacamole dip with mango pico and tortilla chips with the purchase of two dinner entrees served after 4 p.m.