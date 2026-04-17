Savor Sunday Beachside Brunch at HB’s Restaurant

HB’s Restaurant at Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort will unveil Sunday Beachside Brunch on April 26.

Brunch guests will be welcomed with a glass of Champagne, followed by a culinary journey that begins with warm Southern biscuits accompanied by house-made jams, then continues with HB’s signature crudo platter, featuring hamachi, salmon, snapper, tuna, and shrimp, paired with avocado purée, crab salad, and house-made sauces for two.

Guests may then select an entrée from an à la carte menu. Highlights include: crab benedict, a lobster roll, steak and fries, grilled branzino, shakshuka eggs with Gulf shrimp, and super bowl (think: lentils, barley, tomato, onion, parsley-lemon vinaigrette, feta, cucumber, pomegranate, mint, hummus, grilled kale, and avocado).

Enhancing the experience is a continuous flow of handcrafted canapés and shareable plates passed tableside throughout, creating a dynamic, indulgent, communal, and unhurried atmosphere.

HB’s Sunday Beachside Brunch is offered every Sunday beginning April 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the last seating at 2:30 p.m. Brunch is $110 per person. Reservations are required and can be booked online.