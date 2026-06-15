Savor the Tropics at Naples Botanical Garden

Celebrate the peak of Southwest Florida’s growing season at Naples Botanical Garden’s Tasting the Tropics festival June 27 and 28

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Naples Botanical Garden’s Tasting the Tropics returns June 27-28. Photo courtesy of Naples Botanical Garden
Naples Botanical Garden’s Tasting the Tropics returns June 27-28. Photo courtesy of Naples Botanical Garden

Celebrate the peak of Southwest Florida’s growing season at Naples Botanical Garden’s Tasting the Tropics, a vibrant, fruit-forward festival June 27 and 28. Held during an ideal time for cultivating tropical and subtropical plants, the event invites guests to explore a world of flavor rooted in global traditions.

During Tasting the Tropics, wander through the garden’s lush landscapes, where fruiting plants flourish, and sample a variety of tropical fruits sourced from around the globe. Educational experiences abound, from live demonstrations to guided specialty tours led by the garden’s expert staff. Each 30-minute tour offers an immersive look at distinct regions and their signature fruits, including Fruits of Asia (9:30 a.m.), Fruits of Brazil (10:30 a.m.), and Fruits of the Caribbean (11:30 a.m.).

At Tasting the Tropics, experts will demonstrate the versatility and cultural significance of tropical ingredients. Photo courtesy of Naples Botanical Garden
At Tasting the Tropics, experts will demonstrate the versatility and cultural significance of tropical ingredients. Photo courtesy of Naples Botanical Garden

Advance registration is encouraged due to limited space. Throughout both days, engaging demonstrations highlight the versatility and cultural significance of tropical ingredients. Highlights include Funky Fruits at 9 a.m., All Things Mango at 10 a.m., Vining Vanilla at 11 a.m., and coconut pressing at noon. Guests can also browse and shop the garden’s plant sale, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., which features a curated selection of garden-grown tropical plants.

Tickets are included with garden admission.  

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