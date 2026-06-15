Savor the Tropics at Naples Botanical Garden

Celebrate the peak of Southwest Florida’s growing season at Naples Botanical Garden’s Tasting the Tropics, a vibrant, fruit-forward festival June 27 and 28. Held during an ideal time for cultivating tropical and subtropical plants, the event invites guests to explore a world of flavor rooted in global traditions.

During Tasting the Tropics, wander through the garden’s lush landscapes, where fruiting plants flourish, and sample a variety of tropical fruits sourced from around the globe. Educational experiences abound, from live demonstrations to guided specialty tours led by the garden’s expert staff. Each 30-minute tour offers an immersive look at distinct regions and their signature fruits, including Fruits of Asia (9:30 a.m.), Fruits of Brazil (10:30 a.m.), and Fruits of the Caribbean (11:30 a.m.).

Advance registration is encouraged due to limited space. Throughout both days, engaging demonstrations highlight the versatility and cultural significance of tropical ingredients. Highlights include Funky Fruits at 9 a.m., All Things Mango at 10 a.m., Vining Vanilla at 11 a.m., and coconut pressing at noon. Guests can also browse and shop the garden’s plant sale, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., which features a curated selection of garden-grown tropical plants.

Tickets are included with garden admission.