Scents of Style Whether triggering a memory or evoking an emotion, these aromas are sure to inspire By Site Staff - March 12, 2020 Indulge in The Spice & Tea Exchange's blood orange smoothie herbal tea ($18 for 3 fl. oz.), a blend of African red rooibos, orange, vanilla, citrus, and florals.Nothing smells better than mom's apple pie right out of the oven—unless it's one you buy from the best, such as Mikkelsen's Pastry Shop's handmade version ($21).At Kunjani Craft Coffee & Gallery, the rich aroma of freshly ground coffee beans permeates the café, where customers can sip on espresso beverages and teas (prices vary) while also browsing African art or reading a book borrowed from the community library.Created by historian and perfumier Elisabeth de Feydeau, the Arty Fragrance candle in Potager Royal ($95), made of hand-molded wax and enclosed in vintage-style trianon gray, pairs fine craftsmanship with a scent profile of green leaves, white fig, and basil.Embrace the naturally sensual smell of leather with the Clive Daniel Home Sydney sofa (price upon request), which boasts gentle curves and sloping arms, and can be customized to suit each purchaser's preferences.Usher in a new season with a fragrant flower arrangement from the Garden District, like this one composed of fuchsia peonies, bright green hydrangeas, and bi-colored roses ($95).The hottest trend in skin and hair care is products made with hemp oil. Try it out in unisex scents such as original and eucalyptus from the Naples Soap Company, available as a sea salt scrub ($38), bath bomb ($8), body oil spray ($22), sake soak ($15), and shampoo bar ($12).Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Gentle Fluidity Gold ($225 for 2.4 fl. oz.), featuring notes of coriander seed, musk, and vanilla. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples.The 2020 Porsche 911 (from $97,400) will have your olfactory receptors on overdrive with endless options, from engines to colors and interior finishes.Excite your senses with the Berry Brightening Treatment ($277) at Purely You Spa, inclusive of an organic blueberry detox firming peel with a strawberry rhubarb ultra hydrating masque and a Hungarian face-lift massage.Story Credits: Text by Lynne Groth
