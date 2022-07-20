School Supply Giveaway at Spherion Staffing & Recruiting

David Miller, owner of Spherion Staffing & Recruiting in Naples, is hosting a Back-to-School event for local families getting ready for the 2022-2023 school year.

Through July 22, the office will be giving away 30 backpacks filled with supplies for children heading back to the classroom next month. Miller and his team are hoping to generate positivity around going back to school, ease nerves for students who are still adjusting to in-person classrooms, and well as support local families in need of the supplies necessary for their child’s education.

To enter, parents and guardians will comment on the office’s Back-to-School post on Facebook with their child’s name and grade. To be eligible, the entrant must be able to pick up the backpack in-person. Backpacks are limited to one entry per student. The winners will be announced July 25.