Screen Test: Cadillac XT4 Sport Debuts New Look

There was a time when a 33-inch TV screen would have seemed like something out of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

You could imagine Zsa Zsa Gabor luxuriating on her velour sofa, getting spoon-fed caviar, while watching the latest episode of Falcon Crest on her new 33-inch TV. Marvelous dahling.

Fast-forward to now, and I’m gazing at the 33-inch, high-def, curved LED screen sprawling across the dashboard of Cadillac’s newest XT4 crossover I’m driving.

It’s as much a piece of viewing art as the latest, pixel-rich Sony Bravia OLED from Best Buy, or 6K Retina Display with Nano-Texture Glass from Apple.

And just like your smartphone, you can talk to it by simply saying “Hey Google.” As in “Hey Google what’s the weather today?” or “Hey Google, will Taylor and Travis get hitched?”

The screen is so wide it sprawls almost from one side of the fascia to the other—that 33-inch number is the diagonal measurement. And with 9K resolution, the graphics are pin-sharp and crystal-clear. Love the way the screen seems to float above the dash, too.

It’s just one of the cool features of this newest 2024 XT4, which has just had a much-needed refresh.

It was time. Ask Google when the XT4 was first introduced and it’ll answer 2018.

Though this smallest crossover in the Cadillac line-up still sells well, it’d been starting to look a little dated compared to the likes of the BMW X1, Infiniti QX50, Volvo XC40, Mercedes GLA, and Audi’s evergreen Q3.

Pricewise, this latest 2024 XT4 kicks off at $37,895 and tops out at $43,190. I’ve been driving the high-end XT4 AWD Sport, base price $44,495, or $57,815 totally loaded. Other models include a base Luxury and mid-range Premium Luxury.

In addition to that big screen, the compact Caddy got a full body makeover, featuring a new front end inspired by Cadillac’s latest all-electric Lyriq SUV and the three-row XT6 4×4.

It’s a head-turner with its chevron-patterned, shield-like grille, which is blacked-out in our Sport version, revised pencil-thin vertical LED lights, and matching skinny horizontal turn signals.

Climb aboard and, in addition to that fancy screen, this new soft roader gets a big step up in quality of materials, craftsmanship, and fit and finish. Now there’s lots of carbon fiber and suede-like Alcantara inserts, lovely contrast-color stitching, and perforated leather for the seats.

Again, you’ll want to pay up for the must-have $1,550 panoramic glass sunroof, and the Technology Package that adds a head-up display, rear camera mirror, and wireless phone charger. Yours for $1,650.

Inside, you sit up high in bolstered front seats, and can stretch out in the back, courtesy of generous legroom. Pity the split rear seatbacks don’t recline, as they’re just a little too upright for comfort.

Powering this revamped XT4 is GM’s old-faithful 2.0-liter turbo inline-four coupled to a nine-speed automatic. It’s the only engine option and not one of the Cadillac’s best attributes.

Packing 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, it can punch its way from standstill to 60 miles per hour in around seven seconds but does so with lots of rant and roar. It’s the same engine that powers a version of Chevy’s Silverado pick-up, and it has that gruff sound you might tolerate in a work truck, but less so in a Cadillac.

My only other complaint is the ride quality. Over pool-table-smooth blacktop, it’s fine. But hit a section of lumpy asphalt and the suspension jiggles, jars, and jolts, compromising the XT4’s luxury image.

That said, precise and nicely weighted steering adds to the Cadillac’s fun persona, while that nine-speed automatic shifts gears with the immediacy of flicking on a light switch.

There’s a whole lot to love about this latest XT4, especially its new look inside and out. But Cadillac needs to focus more on the XT4’s refinement to help it stand out more in this super-competitive section of the market.