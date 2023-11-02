Sea Salt Celebrates 15 Years in Naples

When successful restaurateurs Fabrizio and Ingrid Aielli relocated to Naples 16 years ago, they planned to retire. Their resolve to slow down was short-lived, however, lasting only about six months. Fabrizio was inspired to create a new coastal cuisine restaurant, and the acclaimed Sea Salt opened the following year.

Through much of November, the couple—alongside the Aielli Group—will celebrate 15 years of success with 15 Years of Dining – 15 Years of Giving, an initiative from November 1 to 16 at the restaurant. Each day, a different local nonprofit organization is highlighted, and 15 percent of each meal’s proceeds is donated to that day’s designee.

As for the culinary component, the chefs have curated a menu of Sea Salt’s most popular entrées since its opening. These include lobster risotto; grilled octopus with smoked potato, grilled frisée, tonnato sauce, and saba; and seared ahi tuna.

“Having patrons who supported us by utilizing our take-out offers during the pandemic or rushing through our doors when we reopened after Hurricane Ian was a blessing we will always keep close to our hearts,” Ingrid says.

“It is our belief that without the community, there is no restaurant, there is no Aielli Group,” Ingrid relates. “We feel it is our duty to be committed and give back to those who have been supporting us since day one. The best way to do that is to help the ones in need through local charities, utilizing our platform not only to support the causes monetarily but also to raise awareness—all in an effort to make this paradise we live in a better place.”

Ingrid says she and her husband are proud to be part of the thriving Naples dining scene.

“It fills us with pride and joy to see how the culinary landscape in Naples has developed in the past decade,” she adds. “A plethora of restaurants with amazing chefs have opened and contributed to Naples’ culinary diversity and excellence. Being a part of and witnessing this revolution has been amazing.”

By the Day

From November 1 to 16, Sea Salt is showcasing and supporting 15 local nonprofit organizations, designating a day to donate a portion of proceeds to each. Here’s the lineup.

November 1: Youth Haven

November 2: Women’s Foundation of Collier County

November 3: United Arts Collier

November 4: The Shelter for Abused

Women & Children

November 5: STARability Foundation

November 6: Pace Center for Girls

November 7: NCH Healthcare System

November 8: Naples Children & Education Foundation

November 9: Humane Society Naples

November 10: Gulfshore Playhouse

November 11: Guadalupe Center

November 12: The Everglades Foundation

November 13: Closed for private event

November 14: David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health

November 15: Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples

November 16: Baker Senior Center Naples