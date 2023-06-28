Seashells by the Seashore

The natural, 8-mile-long barrier island of Key Island—known locally as Keewaydin Island—offers some of the best shelling in Naples and Marco Island.

If you want to explore this unique ecosystem, plan an exclusive excursion through the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and the reserve’s exclusive eco-tour partner, Rising Tide Explorers. A private, three-hour cruise ($499) for a maximum of six people (ages 3 and up) takes you through the mangrove estuary; once docked, search for prized seashells while a biologist guide takes you on a stroll through the secluded beach pointing out such creatures as sea squirts, snails, sponges, and native plants.

During the months of July and August, Life’s a Beach Barrier Island Shelling Tours are available from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday through Sunday, July 1 to August 31.