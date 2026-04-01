See Works from Ansel Adams in Naples

Fans of legendary American landscape photographer, artist, and conservationist Ansel Adams can embark on an exhibition that explores his progression from early experimentation to mastery, witnessing the pivotal moments that shaped his approach to photography. With more than 100 photographs, documents, and personal artifacts, “Discovering Ansel Adams,” on display through August 2 at The Baker Museum in Naples, explores Adams’ transition from soft-focus Pictorialist influences to the sharply detailed style of Group f/64, his successful commercial venture, and his professional work in Yosemite, where he refined his ability to depict the natural wonders that captivated him.