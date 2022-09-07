September Fun at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will kick off its 2022-2023 season with performances, auditions, and classes all month long.

The fun begins with auditions for A Christmas Carol, The Musical on September 10, from 12 to 4 p.m. Director Bryce Alexander, choreographer Dawn Lebrecht Fornara, and musical director Charles Fornara are seeking three women, eight men, one boy (8-12 years old), and an ensemble with featured roles for the upcoming production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Callbacks are September 11, at 12 p.m. For more information, call Production Stage Manager Cole Butcher at (239) 434-7340, ext. 125.

Also on September 10, catch Stage 2’s Tournament of Champions at Blackburn Hall at 8 p.m. The show’s games and songs are fueled by audience participation and the laughter never ends. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (239) 263-7990.

For children curious about theater, The Naples Players will commence fall education classes September 24 for young artists ages 4-17 years old. These skills classes take place over the source of six- to eight-week sessions and focus on the fundamentals of acting, singing, improvisation, working in an ensemble, and other core skills that build confidence and an appreciation for the arts. Tech Theatre is available for adults beginning September 17, and Drop In Improv is available on September 10. For more information and to book classes, email Maya Kleinsorge at mkleinsorge@naplesplayers.org or call (239) 434-7340, ext. 136.

The Naples Players’ main stage season kicks off with Blithe Spirit from September 28 to October 23. This comedy follows the cantankerous spiritual skeptic Charles Condomine (James Duggan), whose ideas of the world are changed when the ghost of his deceased ﬁrst wife, Elvira (Erica Jones), appears. Elvira is still in love with Charles and wants him back, and is not about to let a little thing like death stand in her way. Tickets are $47 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (239) 263-7990.

The show will debut with a red carpet celebration on September 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring local vendors and music by Chariot. The event is free and open to the public.