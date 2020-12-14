Serenity by the Sea

Even though it is nestled off bustling Atlantic Avenue, The Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach feels worlds away. The boutique property marries beachside sensibility with contemporary luxury, and it’s all just steps from one of the Palm Beaches’ most enchanting shores.

The 7,000- and 2,500-gallon exotic fish and shark tanks personify The Seagate’s South Floridian magnetism as their marine inhabitants and ethereal indigo glow transfix guests who pass through the hotel’s common areas. The coastal influence carries across breezy Bahamian accents and creamy colors, an aesthetic sure to lull guests into the relaxed state of mind that a weekend at The Seagate elicits.

The same Bahamian design elements are apparent in The Seagate’s plush, sanctuary-like rooms. The 500-square-foot deluxe king and queen rooms come with a choice of a walk-in shower or a bubble-jet tub (or both if you can’t decide), plus Egyptian cotton sheets (imagine slipping into those after a long day at the beach). For guests celebrating momentous occasions—such as that first post-pandemic vacation—The Seagate offers welcome amenities, like Champagne and wine to toast to the deserved getaway. They are best enjoyed on a private balcony overlooking Atlantic Avenue, with glimpses of the ocean in the distance.

If a hedonistic day of pampering is in order, the 8,000-square-foot Seagate Spa boasts a refreshing menu, including custom massages (the Rain Massage will melt away any hint of stress), potent rejuvenating facials, and invigorating body treatments. Lounging poolside under a canopy of palm trees is the perfect follow-up activity.

Guests who want to explore the neighborhood need only climb aboard The Seagate’s trolley that stands ready to whisk vacationers off to destinations within 3 miles, such as the Seagate Beach Club, Seagate Country Club, or anywhere along Atlantic Avenue. You can also opt to ride in one of The Seagate’s white Cadillac Escalades to and from the hotel.

Epicurean travelers will meet their match at The Atlantic Grille, which specializes in seaside fare for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Guests can dine alfresco or alongside the resto’s famous moon jellyfish floating inside a 450-gallon aquarium, all while indulging in modern preparations of classic dishes and South Florida’s freshest seafood. For those looking to fuel rounds of golf and afternoon swims with a quick bite, the hotel’s Etc. Café stocks pastries, sandwiches, organic coffee, and more.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa achieves a resort-meets-retreat balance, complete with sumptuous accommodations, unforgettable dining, and fun-in-the-sun activities in a comfortable, personable environment.