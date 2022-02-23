Shopping at Shannon Green Collection

Nestled on Twelfth Street South, Shannon Green Collection in Naples offers a large selection of hand-curated pieces by global jewelry designers. From Erica Molinari’s epic charms to the modern glamour of Paul Morelli, there is always a new item to view—and potentially take home. Here, we highlight five jewelry lines to check out now.

Joanna Dahdah

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Joanna Dahdah culls inspiration from art as well as her unconventional sense of beauty and an instinctive understanding of materials and craftsmanship. Her debut collection, entitled Muse, won her the “Best Newcomer” recognition at London Jewellery Week, and she’s previously been featured in such illustrious publications as Italian Vogue. Shannon loves her playful charms that can be dressed up and down for any occasion.

Erica Molinari

Based in New York City, Erica Molinari specializes in creating meaningful pieces that tell a story. The Shannon Green team is especially drawn to Molinari’s work because of this attention to meaning and the symbolism behind each design.

Suzy Landa

Originally from Los Angeles, Suzy Landa now operates her eponymous jewelry brand out of New York. Her collection evokes the colors and minimalist design of the 1960s and 1970s, replete with symmetry, soft shapes, clean lines, and subtle detailing.

Brent Neale

Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Brent Neale Winston creates whimsical pieces reminiscent of fairy-tale scenes, infusing her work with nostalgia and humor. Her Down the Rabbit Hole collection, which boasts multicolored mushrooms, captures her ability to bring a sense of playfulness to fine jewelry.

Marla Aaron

Handmade in New York City, the Marla Aaron collection merges Aaron’s passion for bridges and hardware with her love of jewelry. Aaron infuses her industrial aesthetic with themes and motifs evocative of the personal, emotional jewelry of the Victorian and Georgian eras. Meet the designer herself during a Marla Aaron trunk show at Shannon Green Collection March 30.