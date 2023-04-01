Sharla Gayle Patterson, MD, is a board-certified breast surgical oncologist. Dr. Patterson is one of only two board-certified, fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologists in Naples, Florida, and both are at Magnolia Breast Center. Dr. Patterson is the only surgeon in Southwest Florida certified by the American Society of Breast Surgeons in both ultrasound and stereotactic-guided breast biopsies. For more than a decade, she has worked diligently to educate the world around her about what can be done to decrease a person’s risk for breast cancer.

Magnolia Breast Center, led by Dr. Patterson, serves as the first comprehensive breast health program in Southwest Florida. Dr. Patterson’s dedication to providing the highest level of surgical care is manifest in her successful certification in oncoplastic breast surgery by the worldwide known School of Oncoplastic Surgery. Her passion does not end with surgery, as many of her patients will attest—she continues to address the importance of survivorship and has built the area’s first and only multidisciplinary breast cancer survivorship clinic.

Dr. Patterson takes immense pride in the fact that Magnolia Breast Center is the first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary breast cancer clinic in Southwest Florida, staffed by fellowship-trained, board-certified physicians. By selecting Magnolia Breast Center, patients can be assured that they are being treated by a team of experts who are the best in class and who truly care about their health and well-being.

Dr. Patterson’s goal is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to patients with breast concerns and help them manage the issues associated with breast health treatment to achieve the best possible outcomes. When one is faced with a new diagnosis of breast cancer, her primary focus is to guide patients through the process with exceptional skill and compassion in a prompt and comprehensive way.

MAGNOLIA BREAST CENTER — SHARLA GAYLE PATTERSON, MD, MBA, FACS

3530 Kraft Rd., Suite 202, Naples, FL 34105

239–758-7465 (PINK) | magnoliabc.com