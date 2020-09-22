Shellfish Supreme

The Short Stack:

A Chops City Grill Original from 1997

Chef Jason Matozzi

Crab cake Ingredients:

1 lb. jumbo lump crab

1oz. Maine lobster

4oz. king crab

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. Coleman’s mustard

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 splashes of Worcestershire sauce

2 egg whites

1oz. petite greens or herbs

Sun-dried tomato sauce ingredients:

4 roasted garlic cloves, chopped

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes (drained and chopped)

¼ cup diced fresh tomatoes

1 cup champagne

½ fresh lemon juice

1 cup butter

1 dash of Tabasco (or to taste)

Salt and pepper (to taste)

To make crab cakes:

1.) Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2.) Reserve 1oz. jumbo lump crab meat. Set aside.

3.) In a medium size bowl, combine all other ingredients except egg whites and mix gently to just combine. You don’t want to break up the lobster and crab too much.

4.) In small bowl, whisk egg whites.

5.) Fold egg whites into crab cake mixture until totally mixed.

6.) Form 4 – 4oz. crab cakes and place on lightly greased sheet pan.

7.) Bake for 10 – 14 minutes until golden brown and heated through.

To make the sun-dried tomato sauce:

1.) On medium heat, sauté roasted chopped garlic for 20 seconds in sauté pan.

2.) Add champagne, lemon juice, sundried tomatoes and fresh tomatoes.

3.) Reduce sauce by half (about 5 minutes).

4.) Whisk in butter, Tabasco and seasonings.

To plate:

1.) Ladle sun-dried tomato sauce on to plate.

2.) Place crab cake on top.

3.) Garnish with reserved jumbo lump crab and micro greens or herbs.