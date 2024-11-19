Shining a Light on St. Jude’s

Ed Roland, lead singer of Collective Soul, loves performing. He also loves playing golf (his handicap is 13). He was therefore honored to be asked to host the second annual Southwest St. Jude Celebrity Golf Invitational, November 22-24, in Bonita Springs, which includes a Friday night jam session with rock and roll legends and a Saturday soiree with celebrity guests. Golf, where each foursome is paired with a celebrity partner, will take place at Saltleaf Golf Preserve and Old Corkscrew Golf Club on the weekend.

When asked why he chose to align himself with St. Jude’s, Roland says that when he met the people who ran the organization, he realized they were involved for the right reasons. “They want to help the children,” he says. “That sold me.”

Last year’s event raised more than $1 million. Although Roland would love to see that number increase, he says, “I just want people to come out, have fun, become aware of St. Jude’s, and learn what they do.”