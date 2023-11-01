Shop at The Holly & the Ivy Christmas Market

Get your holiday shopping done early this year at the sixty seventh annual The Holly & the Ivy Christmas Market, returning November 11 at Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church in Port Royal.

The market is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is also free.

Guests can shop from local purveyors of clothing, beauty, home decor, jewelry, plants, sweet treats, and more. The market will feature the following vendors: Beach Reflections; Beautycounter; Cathy’s Herbs; Chez Boet; Charleston Shoe Company; Dena Lyons; Golden Mouse; Haywire; Jan Deswick Arts; K & A Coastal Design; K. Fisk; MichiLunaSol; Naples Orchids; Olde Naples Chocolate; Pepper Street Studio; Random Acts of Art; Sharon McLaughlin; Stacy Vermylen Jewelry Designs; Symphonie de Fleurs; The Gingerbread House; Trinity Gourmet; Unique Boutique; and Voyage Boutique.

For more information, visit Trinity-by-the-Cove’s Facebook.