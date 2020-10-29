Shop for a Cause

Make your dollars count double by purchasing goods that give back

Special-edition Watch Hunger Stop 2020 white 100-percent organic cotton LOVE T-shirt ($40), LOVE denim tote bag ($58), MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors will donate all profits from every LOVE T-shirt and tote sold through official Michael Kors channels to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support children in need.

Tiffany Save the Wild elephant brooch with diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold ($2,900), Tiffany & Co., 100 percent of profits are donated to the Wildlife Conservation Network

Hot Lips 2 lipstick in JK Magic ($37), Charlotte Tilbury, $1 million of Hot Lips sales will be donated to Women for Women International

Hope Night Eau de Parfum Vaporisateur Spray ($150), Hope Fragrances, all profits benefit depression research and the Hope for Depression Research Foundation

Pink flower strass pumps ($1,750), Roger Vivier, 10 percent of sales of this pump made in Roger Vivier stores and online in October will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Phoenix black mules ($245), Alepel, all orders support COVID-19 aid, the CDC Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, and the American Red Cross