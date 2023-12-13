Short Film with a Big Impact

A groundbreaking 30-minute documentary, The Urgency of Now, focusing on Hurricane Ian and the impacts of climate change in Southwest Florida, made its world premiere in Naples on September 28—one year to the day of the catastrophic event. The film is produced and directed by environmental activist K.C. Schulberg, a previous Collier County Waterkeeper, who has more than 30 years of film and television experience. The editor, videographer, and codirector for the work is Martin Reif-Beck.

As of press time, the Florida-centric movie has been officially selected for 23 film festivals. Prior to its debut, it had already accrued accolades and won awards from noteworthy film fests, including the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival, the Indie Short Fest, the IndieX Film Fest, and the IndieFEST Film Awards.

“Florida is particularly susceptible to what is happening in the world at present and is therefore a poster child for climate change,” says Schulberg, who channels many of his talents toward advocacy for water conservation and social justice.

“It was a challenging topic to cover in only 30 minutes,” he adds. As the film’s length allowed for only a few solutions to be broached, Schulberg admits it is more of “a wake-up call or a call to action.”

While on the festival circuit, Schulberg realized the film’s message was especially resonating with young people, and he excitedly relays there is evidence a global youth movement related to climate change is actively taking place.