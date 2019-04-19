A New Spin on Sightseeing

Leave the driving to someone else and enjoy a comprehensive overview of the city’s sights. The trolley operates daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and makes 20 stops, with the driver doubling as a tour guide. Departures are every hour on the half hour, and riders can board at major hotels such as The Ritz-Carlton, Vanderbilt Beach Resort, LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, and Naples Grande Beach Resort. Best of all, you can hop on and off whenever you like to explore shopping, dining, and scenic attractions along the way.

Want to work on your balance and appreciate the beauty of Old Naples at the same time? Sign up for a Segway tour and cruise past Naples Pier, Cambier Park, Crayton Cove, and the downtown shopping district while wearing state-of-the-art headsets to hear the narrated tour. Ride training is provided, and all participants view a safety video before takeoff. No driver’s license is required—just bring your spirit of adventure.

If you’ve ever been tempted to grab a cold one while on two wheels, this ride’s for you. A certified pilot guides these “party bikes,” stopping at two to three watering holes in North Naples. Each vehicle holds eight to 15 passengers, and the average tour lasts about two hours. Feel free to BYOB, as long as glass containers remain at home. Your job is to aid in propulsion, imbibe, and make new friends.