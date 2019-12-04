StyleFashionHomepageRecently Added Silver Style Silver Staples for the holiday season. By Site Staff - December 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Valentino archival designs from the 1970s inspire the perfect getaway look. Peekaboo Iconic mini-bag in silver lizard ($6,500), Fendi, fendi.com Mirrors sandals ($1,200), Salvatore Ferragamo My Lady diamond pavé ring in 18-karat white gold ($2,250), Onirikka, onirikka.com Forever Girl silver leather and jeweled sandals ($1,245), Christian Louboutin Pomegranate crystal-embellished earrings ($325), Rebecca de Ravenel, saksfifthavenue.com Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments