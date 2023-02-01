Sip and Savor at Naples Botanical Garden

Winter in Florida brings cooler temperatures, shorter days, and glorious sunsets.

Taking full advantage of its location near the preserve lake, with views extending westward, the Naples Botanical Garden extends its regular hours on Wednesdays in the month of February, from 5 to 8 p.m., so guests can take a leisurely stroll through the garden and exhibits, while savoring the magic of the setting sun.

The Fogg Café will offer a full menu, food specials, and half-price bottles of wine. Don’t forget to stop by the Berger Shop in the Garden, which will also remain open later than usual.