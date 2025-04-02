Sip and Stroll at Friday After 5

For a great way to kick off a weekend, head to the Naples Botanical Garden for a leisurely stroll on the lush grounds. The garden hosts Friday After 5 seasonally, with events slated for April 5, 12, and 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In addition to the opportunity to see the gardens at twilight, the evening features live music, pop-up markets, and occasional flower shows. Another reason to attend: the garden’s Fogg Café offers its full menu throughout the event. Highlights include a banh mi burger and mango chicken salad. Considering you just walked off some calories, wrap up your meal with a piece of deep-fried cheesecake, which arrives crowned with blueberry compote and whipped cream.