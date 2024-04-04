Sip, Savor, and Smoke at Three Local Events

Suds and Buds

Savor a variety of craft beers while taking in the beauty of the Naples Botanical Garden by night at the annual Blooms & Brews April 13. Sample bites available for purchase from the Garden’s Fogg Café while quaffing craft beers from several regional microbreweries. The ticket price includes live music, beer samples, and a commemorative glass. The event is limited to those 21 and older.

Spot On

Pinkies up! Sunburst Café in Naples has introduced a traditional British tea from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month. Enjoy finger sandwiches, pastries, and a pot of English Breakfast served on delicate bone china for $19 per person. Not a tea drinker? Mimosas are available for $7 each. Reservations are recommended.

Girls’ Night Out

Ladies who appreciate a fine cigar with their cocktail are likely to find a friend at the Women’s Cigar & Cocktail Club gathering at Burn by Rocky Patel at Mercato. Any woman who is curious about the lifestyle and origin of cigars and wants to know more is welcome. The get-together, which takes place the first Tuesday of every month, highlights a different line of cigars paired with a specialty cocktail offered at a ladies’ night price. No reservations are necessary.