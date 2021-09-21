Size Doesn’t Matter

During the pandemic, some folks baked sourdough bread, others took up knitting, and Maria Low and James Crombie began growing sprouted vegetables for themselves. They enjoyed the bounty so much that they opened Naples Microgreens one year ago. “During the pandemic, we noticed that people were more interested in taking care of their health and boosting their immune system,” says Low. “Microgreens are easy to grow, and they only take between eight and 20 days from planting to harvest.”

The key ingredient is sulforaphane, which tests have shown may be effective against the development of diabetes, cancer, and a host of other diseases. Putting that aside, there’s an intrinsic benefit to catching the plant at the very beginning of its development cycle. “When seeds first sprout,” says James, “they’re loaded with nutrients which they later use to help the plant grow.”

Low and Crombie focus primarily on consumers and supply grow kits that provide a DIY option. Humberto Quintero, owner of The Naples Micro-Farm, sells both to the public and to local restaurants such as Chops and Pazzo! in Naples, as well as T42 and the Barefoot Beach Club in Bonita Springs. The greens have an unexpected appeal beyond their use as a garnish. “Children seem to like them,” says Quintero, “and it’s easier to get them to eat microgreens than fully grown vegetables.”

While Quintero typically grows and sells 60 pounds per week, Low and Crombie view their business as more of a passion project. “Educating people is more important to us than money,” Low says. “Growing and eating microgreens is a simple process for an

exquisite reward.”