Smooth Operator: 2026 Buick Enclave Avenir

For all you Trivial Pursuit fanatics out there, the word Avenir describes a geometric sans-serif typeface designed by one Adrian Frutiger back in 1987. Google him, he’s famous.

It’s also a French bon mot meaning the future, as in “regarder vers l’avenir,” or look to the future.

If you’re more into automobiles than sans-serif typefaces and French vocabulary, you might know that since 2017, Avenir has been Buick’s designation for its fanciest-pants, most-bells-and-whistles models.

The badge sits proudly on the newly redesigned flagship Enclave Avenir three-row SUV I’ve just spent a delightful week piloting.

In luxury SUV circles, it’s considered something of a bargain. In a peer group that includes the likes of Lincoln’s Aviator Black Label, Acura’s MDX A-spec, the Genesis GV80, and Lexus TX, the Avenir is a steal of sorts at $61,495.

Even adding a jingle of bells and whistles, including nice-to-have features like all-wheel drive ($2,000) and self-driving Super Cruise ($3,015), our loaded tester topped-out at $66,510, undercutting all the opposition.

Of course you can get a new Enclave for less, with the entry Preferred model starting at $48,095 and the Sport Touring, from $51,595.

All Enclave versions share their underbodies and greasy bits with Chevy’s Traverse and GMC’s Acadia. But if you’re looking for luxury and a whole lot of smoothness and refinement, the Enclave Avenir is the one to have.

Climb aboard and it’s truly like stepping into a Bentley. The dash and steering wheel are a lovely shade of rich royal blue, complimented by seats slathered with light-gray perforated-and-paneled leather with contrasting blue piping.

Those front pews are heated and cooled and will massage your latissimus dorsi muscles with the skill of a Swedish Rolfer. In the second row, chill in the super supportive captain’s chairs, which fold and slide forward for third-row access. Slide them back for limo-like legroom.

This being Buick’s largest SUV, legroom in those rear rows is plentiful. Even tallish adults won’t complain too much about riding in the cheap seats. And the cabin feels bright and super airy, courtesy of the big panoramic glass roof.

Up front, the driver gets to control the world via a new 30-inch curved touchscreen display that floats in front of the dash. It runs GM’s latest Google maps, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The graphics are iPad Retina Display sharp.

Design-wise, the Avenir’s styling is nicely distinctive, with that bold front end dominated by a deep grille, wafer-thin headlights, lots of shiny chrome accents, and big 22-inch alloys. That said, don’t expect to spin heads cruising along Worth Avenue or Naples’ 5th. It’s more stealth than swagger.

There’s also big news on the power front. In last year’s major makeover, Buick ditched the Enclave’s previous 310-horse 3.6-liter V6 in favor of GM’s turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four packing 328-horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque.

If there’s a weakest link with the new four-cylinder it’s that it’s just too vocal. Hit the gas and as the revs rise, so do the thrash and churn, which does nothing for the Avenir’s luxury image.

Yes, it packs the power to make the Enclave plenty zippy enough, scooting from 0 to 60 in around seven seconds. The four-banger also has decent mid-range muscle for safe and secure passing, and on the Interstate will cruise serenely at the speed limit. Just don’t rev it hard.

Through the curves, sporty isn’t in its vocabulary, and that’s perfectly OK. The aim here is comfort, smoothness, and refinement rather than nimble handling. Yes, there’s plenty of grip, but the numb steering gives little in the way of feedback.

I also question the merits of spending $2,000 to get all-wheel drive. Buick might even agree, as the system must be engaged manually by tapping a button on the dash. You heard that right; it doesn’t engage automatically when things get slippery.

The focus here is on delivering a smooth, cloud-like ride where the adaptive suspension soaks-up lumps and bumps like Brawny Man absorbs kitchen spills.

Yes, there’s so much to love about this latest Enclave Avenir, especially if you like your SUVs smooth and refined. Leave the sportiness to the Europeans.