Soulful Soup

The Local’s lentil soup is good for both the body and the environment

For food that benefits both the land and your health, try The Local in Naples. Owner and chef Jeff Mitchell sources many of his ingredients from nearby Inyoni Organic Farm, which uses a method called regenerative farming to replenish the soil while growing diverse produce.

Mitchell maximizes the nutritional benefits of lentils, almonds, and other items on his menu by sprouting them. The process increases the overall nutrient levels in lentils, plus makes them easier to digest. “Not only are they healthy choices, but they taste good,” he notes.

The Local has served a sprouted lentil soup since it opened. If you want to experiment with the benefits of sprouted legumes, try making it yourself using the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 quart lentils, sprouted in 2 quarts distilled water for 24 hours

1 cup diced onion

2 oz. olive oil

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 gallon water

2 oz. salt

2 oz. lemon juice

Sauté the onion, olive oil, and garlic together in a pan. Add water and bring to a boil. Add lentils and cook for 5 minutes, then turn off heat. Add salt. When the soup has slightly cooled, add lemon juice and serve.