Southern Comfort

Barry Larkin and Adam Nardis first met in 2014, when Larkin opened The Continental as bar manager and worked with Adam’s wife, Erin. Both men wanted to open their own restaurant, and their friendship blossomed. They realized that dream last year, when they unveiled Seventh South Craft Food + Drink in the space formerly occupied by Seventh Avenue Social.

“We wanted a place that was both comfortable and consistent,” says Larkin. “We’re off the beaten track, so our goal was a restaurant with a neighborhood feel. We wanted someplace with reasonable prices that people could visit every week, not just on special occasions.”

Nardis’s innovative menu contains starters such as white asparagus soup and an ahi egg roll; his most popular entrée is tagliatelle with seven-hour ragout and his grandmother’s meatballs. Behind the bar, Larkin works with his team to create a seasonally changing list of cocktails such as Dear Dad (house blend of rums, banana and bitter liqueur, and chocolate walnut bitters) and Iceberg Theory (Codigo Rosa tequila, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit, bitters, and basil). The wine list is extensive and carefully chosen, with an emphasis on smaller properties that are difficult to find.

In the end, it all comes down to old-fashioned hospitality. “I visit every table in the course of the night,” says Larkin. “What I love most about the business is having the opportunity to talk to guests.”