Sports CLUB Celebrates 25 Years of Service

Sports CLUB (Children Learning Ultimate Balance), a local after-school and summer camp program, is marking its twenty-fifth anniversary this year. CEO Lane Beatty founded Sports CLUB as an after-school care program at one school. It has grown to serve more than 1,000 students daily during the school year and 500 children during the summer.

From the beginning, Beatty sought to create a fun, safe, and play-centered environment for children of working parents. The program’s unique structure sets it apart. Children can select among three activities every 45 minutes, which fosters independence, promotes good behavior, and ensures dynamic fun. This philosophy is summed up by Sports CLUB’s motto: “It’s All About Choices.”

In 2011, Sports CLUB purchased and renovated a 20,000-square-foot gymnastics facility, transforming it into the Sports CLUB Center. With the new addition, Sports CLUB’s services expanded to include gymnastics and an instructional K6 Sports program led by coaches and instructors. These programs further enhance the program’s reputation for providing both fun and educational experiences for children.

“Over the last 25 years, we’ve had the privilege of making a lasting impact on the lives of children, families, and our staff,” said Beatty. “Looking ahead, we are excited to continue making a difference—changing the world one child at a time.”

