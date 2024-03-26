Spring Fun at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón will invite guests and locals to reconnect with cherished traditions and sun-soaked days of fun this Easter and spring break. Splash around in The Reservoir, enjoy a round of golf on two Greg Norman-designed courses, and partake in daily activations including live music, family games, poolside movies, and more.

Easter

Welcome the arrival of spring with the resort’s traditional Grand Buffet developed by Executive Chef Aldo Rodriguez showcasing brunch favorites, decadent desserts, a memorable dining experience for children, and live music. Cherish the timeless memory with a keepsake photo with the Easter Bunny. Seatings begin at 11 a.m.

In addition, the hotel will host two Easter Egg Hunts for guests five years old and under at 10:15 a.m. and another hunt for children six and up at 11:00 a.m. on the Bella Vista Terrace Putting Green.

The Great Duck Derby

Enjoy The Great Duck Derby on March 31, kicking off at 9 a.m. at The Reservoir. Families are invited to line the Lazy River for a rubber duck race. The fun begins with selecting and naming a duck to cheer on. Then, hundreds of ducks will plunge into the Lazy River from a waterslide and race down the waterway. As the ducks float to victory, the winning duck will receive an exclusive resort gift.

Splash Around in The Reservoir

With three waterslides, a winding Lazy River, pools, and splash zones, The Reservoir is the ideal escape for families. The resort offers private cabanas with menu service throughout the day. Curated tasting menus are available in the evenings in a private cabana and include a signature tequila tasting experience.

Hit the Green

Join the ranks of PGA and LPGA pros who highlight their season with a challenging golf escape to the Tiburón Golf Club. Designed by tour legend Greg Norman, two championship courses await guests of all ages. Ritz Kids Golf Clinics offer instruction focused on coordination, focus, and an appreciation for the game. For those who prefer tennis, four hydro-clay courts and dedicated tennis pros await.