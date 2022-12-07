Spy Something Yellow at The Baker Museum

Take a drive on Pelican Bay Boulevard, glance to the south, and you’ll spot a spiky yellow shape on the north lawn of The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples. The monumental outdoor sculpture, Extension and Half Sphere by Venezuelan artist Jesús Rafael Soto, will grace the space for the 2022-2023 season. Composed of wood and aluminum, the sculpture exemplifies Soto’s pioneering contributions to kinetic art—art that depends upon movement for its effect.

The Baker Museum emphasizes modern and contemporary works. It houses a diverse collection in the building’s three stories and hosts traveling art exhibits throughout the year.