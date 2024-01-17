St. Olaf Choir to Perform in Naples

The internationally acclaimed St. Olaf Choir, conducted by Dr. Anton Armstrong, will stop in Naples during its 13-city 2024 National Tour for a performance at Moorings Presbyterian Church on February 4 at 3 p.m.

Since its inception 111 years ago, the St. Olaf Choir has performed for millions of people around the world and set the gold standard for choral singing. Comprised of 75 vocalists, the choir is regarded as one of the nation’s premier a cappella ensembles.

The St. Olaf Choir will perform in churches and concert halls in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee from January 27 through February 12.

Tickets for the Naples performance are $45 for adults and seniors, and $10 for students of all ages. Tickets are available for all tour concerts online at stolaf.edu/tickets/choir.