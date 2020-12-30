St. Regis Classic Bloody Mary Recipe

Treat yourself to Fernand Petiot's original recipe from the St. Regis New York on National Bloody Mary Day on January 1

To celebrate National Bloody Mary Day on January 1, St. Regis Hotels partnered with Saint-Louis to debut a crystal cocktail set inspired by the St. Regis Hotels’ signature cocktail. The St. Regis Bloody Mary Set by Saint-Louis will be offered in clear crystal as well as a prestige edition with a mix of colored highballs in sky blue, red, chartreuse, and dark blue.

Each set will include 10 recipe variations from St. Regis resorts around the world, from the original recipe from The St. Regis New York (below) to a new spin on the cocktail at the St. Regis Venice.

The Bloody Mary came to be when celebrated French barman Fernand Petiot perfected the recipe for a vodka-and-tomato juice cocktail at The St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar in 1934. After more than 85 years, the iconic Bloody Mary remains the signature cocktail of St. Regis. Each hotel and resort in the St. Regis portfolio has crafted its own unique, locally inspired interpretation of the brand’s signature cocktail.

To celebrate the occasion, the St. Regis shared the original recipe for the The Red Snapper, best enjoyed in Saint-Louis crystal:

The Red Snapper

The original cocktail from the St. Regis New York

Ingredients:

1 oz. premium vodka

11 oz. Bloody Mary mix

1 lemon wedge for garnish

To make Signature Bloody Mary Mix:

Juice of 3 lemons

2.5 large cans of tomato juice

5 oz. Worcestershire sauce

10 dashes of Tabasco

2 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. ground cayenne pepper 1 tbsp. ground celery salt 2 tbsp. whole black peppercorns

Directions: