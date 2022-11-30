Star-Crossed Lovers Arrive at Artis—Naples

French composer Charles Gounod is noted for his superbly constructed operas, penning 12 during his lifetime. In Roméo et Juliette, he retells the story of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy and most passionate romance in five acts. Under the artistic direction of Ramón Tebar, Opera Naples and the Naples Philharmonic present dazzling waltzes, infectious music, ravishing costumes, and a zealous tale of love. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. December 4 and 5. Click here for tickets and for more information.